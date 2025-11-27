Volunteers bring early Thanksgiving celebration to Decatur seniors

Going home for the holidays often means gathering with family, but for some, community traditions can be just as meaningful.

A group of volunteers from Northlake Church of Christ continued a decades-long tradition this week, hosting an early Thanksgiving dinner for residents of Decatur Christian Towers Senior Apartments.

Many seniors said they don't have family nearby, making the annual gathering feel a little more like home for the holidays.

"It's really about the relationships, and it's taking time: The volunteers to serve, it's the residents taking time to open themselves up to connect with other people…Which is Thanksgiving," said Crystal O'Neal, who ran the dinner for the first time this year. She has been helping with the event since she was a young girl.

Now, her son Joe is carrying on the tradition, serving tables and chatting with residents.

"Later on, I'm going to be taking a cart with the desserts," he said.

"I like doing this every year because it's sort of like a family tradition. We do it every year and we it's just fun to help in the community," Joe added.

His enthusiasm made an impression on resident Hellen Neal.

"I love the kids. They're, nice to us, too. Most kids don't like old people you know! My kids used to tell me that all the time. But, But anyway, they are great," she said.

Neal won't be seeing her own family this Thanksgiving. "I'm going to miss seeing them this year," she said.

But surrounded by volunteers and neighbors, she said the evening still felt festive.

"Everything is just great all the way around!" Neal said.

Other residents said the yearly tradition brings joy, connection and something new to look forward to.

"They come every year, and they're beautiful," said resident Juana Harrington.

"And having the kids here is a nice touch," added resident Phillip Beatty. "I'm sure it works to build their character doing, volunteer work, but, considering that this is a senior citizen place, we see the old faces every day. So, it's nice to see some young faces now and then."

For many of the volunteers, the night is just as meaningful.

"There are things most everyone here needs to be doing as far as their families go. But to take out these three, 3 to 4 hours and do something. It's so special. And I promise you, everyone who's done it once will come back and do it again," said volunteer Anne Page.

Nights like these, they say, are a reminder that being "home for the holidays" isn't always a place — it's a feeling.