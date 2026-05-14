Manhunt underway for suspect accused of stabbing woman to death on Atlanta Beltline

Atlanta police are searching for a suspect believed to be on the run after stabbing a woman to death on the Beltline on Thursday.

Authorities say the deadly violence happened on the popular Atlanta walking and biking trail on the 1700 block of Flagler Avenue NE, just north of the Montgomery Ferry overpass, slightly after noon.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to reports of a stabbing on the Beltline and found a woman with multiple wounds.

Medics rushed the victim to Grady Memorial Hospital, where she died. Officials have not released the victim's name.

Police believe that in the moments before the stabbing, the suspect attacked a postal worker on Plasters Avenue, got onto a bike, and traveled to what would be the crime scene.

Investigators are currently working to identify and locate the suspect, described as a Black man riding an orange bicycle.

Police are trying to identify the suspect in the deadly Beltline stabbing. Atlanta Police Department/CBS News Atlanta

A photo of the possible suspect showed the man wearing all black with a shirt that read "Flavor Friends Flatbread" on the back shoulders.

"We believe that he picked his victims at random, and we believe he needs to be apprehended quickly so he faces justice," Chief Darrin Schierbaum said.

Officers say anyone who may see the man should not approach him and should call 911 immediately.