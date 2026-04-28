Veterans rediscover peace and purpose through fly fishing on Lake Lanier

Just after sunrise at Little Hall Park on Lake Lanier, a group of veterans gathered for a day on the water.

They were part of Project Healing Waters, a program that uses fly fishing to help veterans adjust to life after service.

For Navy veteran Jake Ciccone, the experience is about more than fishing.

"I was in the Navy," Ciccone said. "I worked on ejection seats for F-18s. Long deployment, lots of time away. Best friends I've ever met in my life."

Ciccone said many veterans miss the sense of connection they had while serving.

"When we get out of the military, sometimes we feel a little lost," Ciccone said. "We have that sense of camaraderie."

The event was part of an effort to raise money while giving veterans a place to connect. Organizers said every trip is catch and release.

Jeff Wright, with Alpharetta Outfitters, helped lead the effort. "It's become a very therapeutic way to get them, free up their minds, be on the water, lots of great camaraderie," Wright said.

This year, the event brought out about 30 veterans and nearly as many volunteer boat captains. Organizers said it raised about $8,000 to support programs like this.

For Ciccone, one of the most meaningful parts is seeing other veterans reconnect.

"Just seeing vets laugh again is probably some of the best experiences I've had since I've left the service," Ciccone said. The goal, organizers said, is to make sure no veteran has to heal alone.