USDA to distribute rabies vaccine baits across northwest Georgia to combat raccoon rabies spread

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Wildlife Services program will begin distributing oral rabies vaccine baits across northwest Georgia as part of a nationwide effort to stop the spread of raccoon rabies in the eastern United States.

More than 500,000 baits containing the RABORAL V-RG® oral rabies vaccine will be spread across over 7,000 square kilometers in parts of Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade, Floyd, Fannin, Gilmer, Gordon, Murray, Pickens, Rabun, Towns, Union, Walker, and Whitfield counties, according to the USDA.

A map showing the areas where the RABORAL V-RG® oral rabies vaccine will be air-dropped across the state of Georgia. Photo courtesy of USDA

When will the rabies vaccine be airdropped?

Helicopter bait drops will occur October 14–15 in Dalton, Lafayette, and Tunnel Hill, followed by airplane drops October 21–28 across the larger vaccination area.

The program is a cooperative effort between the USDA, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Georgia Department of Public Health, and other local and federal agencies. It aims to reduce a significant human health and safety threat associated with rabies.

What are rabies bait packets?

The baits, packets coated with fishmeal crumbles, are designed to attract raccoons and other wildlife. Each bait is labeled with a toll-free information number, allowing residents to report any contact or ask questions.

Officials advise the public not to touch or move the baits. If a bait is found in an open area, it can be carefully tossed deeper into the woods using gloves or a paper towel. People should wash their hands immediately if they come into contact with the vaccine inside a bait and contact their local health department for guidance.

While the baits are not harmful to pets, eating several may cause mild stomach upset.

Pet owners are urged not to remove baits from their animals' mouths to avoid potential bites or exposure.

For more information about the rabies vaccination program, residents can call the USDA at 1-866-487-3297.