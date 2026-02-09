University of West Georgia student killed in Douglasville parking lot; suspect arrested, sheriff says

A 19-year-old University of West Georgia student was shot and killed in a Douglasville parking lot over the weekend, and authorities say a suspect who knew her has now been arrested.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office confirmed Monday that David Mark Anthony Powell, 20, of Douglasville, is charged with murder and aggravated assault in the death of Lyric Latrice Farley, a Carrollton resident and UWG student.

Deputies were called just after 1 p.m. Saturday to reports of shots fired near Central Church Road and Kings Highway, behind a Dollar General store. When officers arrived, they found Farley inside a vehicle in the parking lot. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said evidence, witness statements, and video from multiple locations showed that Farley and Powell knew each other and had a prior personal relationship, though officials would not describe the nature of that relationship.

"Based on the evidence gathered, we believe the victim and the suspect met in the area following a disagreement," Lt. Col. Tavarreus Pounds said during a Monday news conference. "During that meeting, the victim was fatally shot."

Authorities said deputies and investigators worked through the night using surveillance footage, investigative leads, and technology to track down the suspect. Powell was located at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday during a traffic stop on Interstate 20 near Highway 5 and taken into custody without incident.

"This was a combination of good old police work and modern technology," Pounds said. "And most importantly, it was the dedication of our people who worked into the early morning hours."

Search warrants were executed as part of the investigation, and deputies recovered multiple firearms. Officials said they are still working to determine whether any of the weapons are connected to the shooting.

Powell was scheduled to make his first court appearance Monday afternoon before Douglas County Superior Court Judge Cynthia Adams. Investigators emphasized the case remains active and additional details could be released as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact Douglas County investigators.