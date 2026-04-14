University of Georgia students gather to rally behind, protest Vice President JD Vance's campus visit

A month before the state's important primary elections, University of Georgia students on both sides of the political spectrum turned out to join or protest Turning Point USA's rally featuring Vice President JD Vance.

The Georgia stop is the second on the This Is Turning Point USA Tour, which is holding rallies on or near college campuses around the country.

For some UGA students, the rally was an opportunity to connect and get involved in issues important to them.

"We had Charlie Kirk out here back in 2024 during that election time," said Chaston Atkins, the chair of the Georgia Association of College Republicans.

This was Atkins' second time attending a Turning Point USA event in Athens.

"I'm very excited. I'm hoping that what we'll see from this is an increased involvement in young conservatives getting involved. The fundamental thing is, we need to get involved," Atkins said.

People waits in line to enter before Vice President JD Vance speaks at a Turning Point tour stop at the University of Georgia in Athens, Ga., Tuesday, April 14, 2026. Erik S. Lesser / AP

Tuesday evening's rally is set against an ongoing war with Iran, surging energy prices, and concerns over the U.S. economy.

The event also features Erika Kirk, the widow of founder Charlie Kirk and the organization's new leader after the conservative activist was killed in a shooting at Utah Valley University.

"I definitely feel it's changed. I haven't followed it a whole lot, but definitely, losing the creator and the main face of the organization definitely has resulted in changes," University of Georgia student Jack Magill.

Outside Akins Ford Arena, students gathered to protest the vice president's visit, saying in a press release they were demonstrating against Vance's "extreme positions."

"Our organization is fired up to be out here protesting J.D. Vance. Democratic voters will be engaged," said Holden Haenel, the executive director of Young Democrats of UGA.

"Gas prices are through the roof, and our young service members are dying overseas," Haenel said.

The rally was free, with attendance on a first-come, first-served basis, and began at 5 p.m.