University of Georgia professor accused of pedophilia has fled the U.S., officials say

A University of Georgia professor has now fled the country, days after he was accused in a viral video of inappropriately texting with a minor, authorities say.

In an email to students, faculty, and staff, university officials say that the professor, who was working on a limited-term contract, had been fired and barred from campus.

Officials at the Athens university say they were made aware on Tuesday that a group of social media influencers "confronted an instructor in class with accusations of inappropriate predatory texting with a minor and posted a video of the incident." The rest of the class was cancelled after the incident.

P. Daniel Silk, the vice president for public safety, and Chief of Police Jeff Clark say an investigation revealed that the professor "fled the country late Tuesday."

"Even so, the UGA Police Department remains fully committed to investigating this case, and we are moving forward with a criminal investigation," Silk and Clark said in an email sent Friday to students, faculty, and staff.

The university said that the UGA police officers executed a search warrant at the professor's home in Athens and "recovered additional evidence." The agency has been working with the influencers who posted the video, as well as the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The Franklin College of Arts and Sciences will have another instructor teach the class for the rest of the semester, the university said.

UGA officials say any students affected by the incident should reach out to Student Care and Outreach for support. Counseling is also available for students, faculty, and staff.