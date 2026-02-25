University of Georgia police investigating professor accused of pedophilia in viral video, officials say

The University of Georgia has launched an investigation into a professor after he was accused in a social media video of inappropriately texting with a minor.

In a letter sent to faculty and staff on Wednesday, P. Daniel Silk, the vice president for public safety, and Chief of Police Jeff Clark called the allegations "deeply troubling" and said the professor has been removed from campus while the investigation continues.

Officials at the Athens university say they were made aware on Tuesday that a group of social media influencers "confronted an instructor in class with accusations of inappropriate predatory texting with a minor and posted a video of the incident." The rest of the class was cancelled after the incident, and the video quickly went viral.

Authorities say the University of Georgia Police Department has been in communication with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and is working with the influencers who posted the video to collect any potential evidence.

Due to the investigation, the Franklin College of Arts and Sciences will have another instructor teach the class for the rest of the semester.

Because the professor has not been charged with a crime, CBS News Atlanta is not releasing his name at this time.

The university is asking anyone who may have information about the allegations to contact its police department at (706) 542-2200 or through its CyberTipline. UGA officials say any students affected by the includent should reach out to Student Care and Outreach for support. Counseling is also available for students, faculty, and staff.