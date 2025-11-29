UGA beats Georgia Tech 16–9 in defensive battle at Gridiron Classic

In a low-scoring showdown that lived up to the rivalry's reputation, the Georgia Bulldogs held off the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 16–9 Friday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, extending Georgia's dominance in the annual Gridiron Classic.

The victory marks Georgia's eighth straight win over Tech in the series known as Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate.

A defensive slugfest from start to finish

Georgia Tech struck first with an early field goal, but Georgia responded with 13 unanswered points before halftime. Neither team found the end zone in the first half, and the only second-half touchdown came from Georgia on a short run midway through the third quarter to push the Bulldogs' lead to 16–3.

Tech managed two more field goals to close the gap but never threatened to tie the game. The Jackets were held to under 80 total yards in the first half, struggling to build momentum against Georgia's defensive front.

Georgia's offense wasn't flashy, but it was steady. The Bulldogs relied on strong field position, ball control, and a 50-yard field goal to maintain their lead in the second half.

Rivalry stakes and postseason implications

The win moves UGA to 11–1, keeping their postseason hopes alive and strengthening their case for a College Football Playoff berth.

For Georgia Tech, now 9–3, the loss stings after one of the program's strongest regular seasons in years. A win could have reshaped the Jackets' bowl outlook and delivered a long-awaited upset in the rivalry.

Instead, Tech finishes the regular season with another chapter of frustration against their in-state rival.

Another chapter in Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate

Georgia has now won 18 of the last 21 meetings in the series. Friday's matchup may not have been the fireworks-filled rivalry game fans expected, but it delivered the toughness and tension that define the Gridiron Classic.

Both teams now turn their attention to postseason play — but only one heads into December with momentum.