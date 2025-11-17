U.S. airman killed in hit-and-run on Georgia highway; driver still on the run, officials say

Authorities are still searching for the driver who killed a U.S. airman in a hit-and-run crash earlier this month.

The collision happened on Nov. 2 in Dade County, Georgia, along I-24 westbound near mile marker 2. Investigators with the Georgia Department of Public Safety say 21-year-old Demetrius Norwood III had pulled over to change a tire. As he knelt on the driver's side of his vehicle, a passing truck swerved, and the trailer it was towing struck him.

Demetrius Norwood III, 21, of Huntsville, AL. Photo courtesy of the family

The driver did not stop, and Norwood was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

An obituary for Norwood states that after completing basic training, he served as a Service Journeyman in the Air Force. He was recognized with several honors, including the Air and Space Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Air and Space Training Ribbon.

Georgia State troopers have not released a description of the vehicle or driver they are looking for. Detectives are urging anyone with information about the crash to come forward.