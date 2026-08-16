Two rescued beluga whales from closed Marineland of Canada begin new life at Georgia Aquarium after international effort

Two male beluga whales rescued from Marineland of Canada arrived safely at Georgia Aquarium, marking a new chapter in an international effort to save the animals.

The pair are part of an international, multi-institutional rescue mission to rehome 30 beluga whales after the sudden closure of the Niagara Falls marine park.

CBS News Atlanta

Beluga whales are arctic species, well-adapted to cold water environments. Unlike many whales, belugas do not have dorsal fins, an adaptation that allows them to navigate icy waters and helps protect them from the cold.

Balor, age 10, and Zephyr, age 7, are beginning to acclimate to their new habitat at Georgia Aquarium. Georgia Aquarium staff say Balor and Zephyr will meet their trainers and, eventually, join the aquarium's existing pod of beluga whales.

For now, the newcomers will remain behind the scenes as they adjust to their new surroundings.