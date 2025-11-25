Two husbands turn grief into purpose through podcast after losing their wives to cancer

For many families, the holidays can bring a mix of joy and heartache — celebrations paired with painful reminders of those who are no longer there. For two husbands from New Jersey, that feeling is deeply familiar. But instead of facing their grief alone, they're turning it into purpose.

David McClain and Jamal Jones are best friends and podcast partners, bonded by a shared tragedy: the loss of their wives and the mothers of their children.

Jones' wife, Janice, died in 2017 after a four-and-a-half-year battle with breast cancer.

"It was devastating," Jones said.

Five years later, McClain lost his wife, Nillani, to a rare uterine sarcoma.

"A rare uterine sarcoma cancer that — no testing for it, no therapy for it. She didn't have a chance," McClain said.

Nalani left behind two daughters, then aged 10 and 12. McClain says her final request still guides him.

"As Nalani was passing away in the hospital bed, she pulled in all her friends tight and said, take care of my girls," he said.

After losing their wives, David McClain and Jamal Jones started the "Getting Back Up" podcast to help others navigating grief.

Jones suddenly found himself parenting alone as well — raising children ages 8, 11, and 20.

"I was left as a single dad with, you know, three kids," he said.

The two men met at a birthday party and quickly discovered they shared an experience few fully understand. That connection became the foundation of a profound friendship — and eventually, a podcast aimed at helping others navigate grief.

They call it "Getting Back Up."

"We went through a couple iterations and discussions and tried getting a microphone in front of us once or twice to see how we liked it," Jones said with a laugh. "Yeah, especially when you're DIY'ing it."

McClain agreed: "For sure."

During a recent recording session in Atlanta, the pair sat down with actor Russell Hornsby, who opened up about losing his mother.

"The night before she passed…" Hornsby shared, later adding, "I know she's in a better place. I know what that means now."

Their conversations are raw, emotional, and honest — diving into topics many avoid: death, loneliness, sadness, and the long road of healing.

"It's so common to us all," McClain said. "I, too am either dealing with that. Or I've gone through that."

What they've learned, and what they hope listeners understand, is that you never truly "get over" loss. Instead, you learn to live with it — remembering who you loved, laughing through the pain, and finding meaning in the aftermath.

"This is how we're using our ability to help people," Jones said.

"It shows how strong you are to deal with grief and come to an understanding — okay, I've done this, I can do it again," McClain added.

And with community, time, and support, they say one truth remains: You get back up.