Over 80 TVs stolen from stopped freight train found in Georgia woods, police say

Two men are facing charges in Georgia after police say they tried to hide dozens of TVs in the woods after stealing them from a train.

The City of Fairburn Police Department says their investigation began on the morning of Nov. 1, 2025, when they received a call reporting suspicious activity near the railroad tracks.

When officers got to the scene, they found a stopped train and dozens of boxes of TVs hidden down a slope in the nearby woods.

Body camera footage showed stacks of the boxed-up 65-inch TVs. On top of one pile, a pair of bolt cutters could be seen.

Officials estimated that around 80 to 100 TVs were recovered from the woods and collected as evidence. Each TV had a suggested retail price of around $350, making the total amount of the merchandise worth around $30,000.

Fairburn police say a call about suspicious activity led to the discovery of nearly 100 brand-new TVs in the woods. City of Fairburn Police Department

While officers were searching the area, officials say investigators stopped a van that matched the caller's description and appeared to be looking for a place to pull off on the side of the road. At least one of the men in the vehicle had been arrested on charges connected with cargo thefts in the past, an officer said.

Tommie Woods and Michael Finch were turned over to CSX Police, who are leading the criminal investigation. Both men are charged with second-degree burglary and cargo theft with a value of more than $1,500, jail records show. Woods was released on bond on Tuesday. Finch remains in custody.

"This case is a strong example of how community awareness and coordinated policing lead to meaningful results," said Chief of Police Anthony Bazydlo. "A citizen's decision to speak up, combined with the swift work of our officers and the partnership with CSX Police, prevented significant loss and further criminal activity."

According to National Insurance Crime Bureau data, cargo thefts account for up to $35 billion in losses in the U.S. every year.

In some cases, thieves can use legitimate commercial trailers to trick businesses into losing crates of valuable goods.

Last month, deputies in Southern California announced the arrest of a dozen people accused of a sophisticated theft scheme using trucking companies.