Trump's $12 billion aid package seen as a lifeline by Georgia farmers

Farmers across Georgia say a new $12 billion federal aid package announced this week by President Trump will provide critical short-term relief as they struggle with overwhelming rising costs and low crop prices tied to the administration's trade policies.

Many producers say the money - a one-time payment expected before the end of February - will help them secure the loans they need to plant next year's crops.

Eighteen-year-old Mason Nunn grew up on his family's row-crop farm in Morgan County and hopes to lead the next generation of Lee Nunn Farms.

"The first time I ever drove one by myself, I was 10 years old," Nunn said. He's spent years learning the farm's equipment and operations, adding, "That's also your engine water temperature. Your anchor's per hour average."

Whenever the opportunity comes, he hopes to take over the farm.

"Whenever he gives me the right away, I will do it. I'll take this over in a heartbeat," he said.

His father, Lee Nunn, has worked the land for decades, growing cotton, wheat, soybeans, and corn.

"I love watching things grow. I mean, I love putting a seed in the dirt and watching it grow through the year," he said, but he says the last few years have been some of the toughest they've faced.

Farmer Lee Nunn says the last few years have been some of the toughest they've faced. CBS News Atlanta

"Input costs the last, the last two or three years have skyrocketed out of control. Everything we touch has gone up a lot, 20% or more. From fuel to fertilizer to equipment," Nunn said.

The new aid package - $11 billion for row crops like soybeans, cotton, corn, and rice, and $1 billion for specialty crops including fruits and nuts - is designed to offset financial pressure from increased tariffs on China.

"What I will use it for...the money...is to help pay down debt from past on equipment and things, you know, and, just to be able to make it to the next year," Nunn said. Still, he emphasized the temporary nature of the program: "It's not a solution. It's a temporary fix."

Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper said the aid will help stabilize farms until provisions from the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" - which includes $60 billion in farm investments - take effect next fall.

"Agriculture truly is what ensures that America is successful," Harper said. "I think this is a huge win for American agriculture for Georgia producers. I think it just goes to show the commitment that the Trump administration and Secretary Rollins has in ensuring that American farmers and Georgia farmers and producers can continue to be successful at the end of the day. They know and understand that American agriculture is a critical component of our nation's national security."

As families continue to face high grocery bills, Georgia farmers hope the aid will help strengthen domestic production. CBS News Atlanta

He said the bill is aimed at making insurance more affordable, raising the guaranteed minimum price for crops, and expanding markets overseas.

"But it's also about opening up markets. We've got to continue to find new markets around the globe, and we're working to do that. I've traveled internationally twice since I've been the commissioner to expand market access for our producers right here in Georgia," he said.

As families continue to face high grocery bills, farmers hope the aid will help strengthen domestic production.

"I would hope, if we can get more product to the market, that obviously prices should start coming down at some point," Nunn said.

Farmers say labor costs have also risen sharply. While they support higher wages for workers, they say it's another financial strain, making it harder to keep operations running.