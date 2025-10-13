Trump ally Vernon Jones enters Georgia Secretary of State race

Vernon Jones, a former Georgia state representative and outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump, announced Monday he is running for Georgia Secretary of State.

"I'm running to be Georgia's next Secretary of State — because elections and business both depend on trust," Jones said in a statement posted to X. "I'll protect your vote, cut red tape for small businesses, and bring accountability back to government. Because Georgia deserves integrity — at every level."

The Secretary of State oversees elections, maintains public records, and manages voter registration across Georgia. Jones said he wants to restore confidence in the state's elections, a recurring theme since the 2020 presidential race.

"Without fair elections, we don't have a voice," he said. "That fear ends when I'm Secretary of State. On the campaign trail, I will travel every corner of Georgia to meet with patriots, fight for secure elections, defend our values, and make Georgia the model for America First election integrity."

Jones, 64, switched parties in 2021 after endorsing Trump's reelection bid, registering as a Republican and echoing Trump's false claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

He has previously run for several offices, including governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, and DeKalb County sheriff, but has yet to win a statewide or federal race.

Jones enters a crowded Republican field that includes Gov. Brian Kemp's former chief of staff Tim Fleming, Air Force veteran Kelvin King, and Gabriel Sterling, who previously served as chief operating officer in the Secretary of State's office.

Current Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who clashed with Trump after refusing to overturn Georgia's 2020 election results, is not seeking reelection and is instead running for governor.