Trump administration federally pardons Georgia RICO defendants, DA Fani Willis' replacement remains unannounced

President Trump issued pardons to several individuals alleged to have committed crimes associated with trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Some of the individuals pardoned are named in the Georgia RICO indictment, which is still being prosecuted, for now.

Last year, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was disqualified from prosecuting President Trump in December, after an alleged relationship with Nathan Wade, a special prosecutor who was also serving on the case.

But the team assigned to find her replacement asked for more time to appoint a new lead prosecutor back in October.

Executive Director of the Prosecuting Attorney's Council, Pete Skandalakis, said in a written statement that the council "cannot intelligently answer questions of anyone requested to take the appointment or to do his own due diligence in finding a prosecutor who is not encumbered by a significant appearance of impropriety."

Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee has ordered that a conflict prosecutor be appointed by November 14, 2025, or he will dismiss the entire indictment for "want of prosecution" - meaning the case would be terminated because the prosecutor "failed to actively pursue" it.

The council has yet to give any indication that it has picked a new lead prosecutor in the Georgia election interference case.

However, in a statement released earlier today, Skandalakis said, "My staff and I have been diligently working on this matter since the Georgia Supreme Court upheld the disqualification of the District Attorney's Office. We will continue to carry out our responsibilities without being influenced by matters outside the scope of our assigned task, with the goal of complying fully with Judge McAfee's order."

He also noted that President Trump's pardons apply only to federal charges and do not affect state charges.