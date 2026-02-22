Tree falls on Atlanta home, no serious injuries reported
Atlanta Fire Rescue responded to Overbrook Drive on Sunday after a large tree fell onto the side of a home, bringing down utility lines.
Firefighters secured the area, checked for electrical hazards, and assessed the structural damage.
An infant inside the home was evaluated on scene as a precaution and left with the family for further medical care. No life-threatening injuries were reported.
Georgia Power responded to handle the downed lines, and the area was stabilized.
Fire officials praised the coordinated response in protecting residents and managing hazards.