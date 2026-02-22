Watch CBS News
Tree falls on Atlanta home, no serious injuries reported

By CBS News Atlanta Digital Team

/ CBS Atlanta

Atlanta Fire Rescue responded to Overbrook Drive on Sunday after a large tree fell onto the side of a home, bringing down utility lines.

Firefighters secured the area, checked for electrical hazards, and assessed the structural damage. 

Atlanta Fire Rescue responded after a large tree toppled onto a home and downed utility lines on Overbrook Drive Sunday. CBS News Atlanta

An infant inside the home was evaluated on scene as a precaution and left with the family for further medical care. No life-threatening injuries were reported. 

Georgia Power responded to handle the downed lines, and the area was stabilized. 

Fire officials praised the coordinated response in protecting residents and managing hazards.

