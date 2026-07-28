Severe thunderstorm capable of producing damaging winds for Banks, White, Jackson, Hall County
At 9:15 p.m. EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing hazardous winds was reported near Banks, White, Jackson, and Hall County at 50 mph.
The National Weather Service reports a severe thunderstorm was located near Mossy Creek or near Cleveland, moving south at 50 mph.
Residents should be alert to the following hazards:
- Flying debris, which can be dangerous for anyone without shelter
- Potential damage to mobile homes, roofs, windows, vehicles, and trees
Authorities urge everyone in the path of this storm to seek shelter immediately and monitor local alerts for updates.