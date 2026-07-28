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Severe thunderstorm capable of producing damaging winds for Banks, White, Jackson, Hall County

/ CBS Atlanta

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At 9:15 p.m. EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing hazardous winds was reported near Banks, White, Jackson, and Hall County at 50 mph. 

The National Weather Service reports a severe thunderstorm was located near Mossy Creek or near Cleveland, moving south at 50 mph.

Residents should be alert to the following hazards:

  • Flying debris, which can be dangerous for anyone without shelter
  • Potential damage to mobile homes, roofs, windows, vehicles, and trees

Authorities urge everyone in the path of this storm to seek shelter immediately and monitor local alerts for updates.

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