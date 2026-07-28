Severe thunderstorm capable of producing damaging winds for Banks, White, Jackson, Hall County

At 9:15 p.m. EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing hazardous winds was reported near Banks, White, Jackson, and Hall County at 50 mph.

The National Weather Service reports a severe thunderstorm was located near Mossy Creek or near Cleveland, moving south at 50 mph.

Residents should be alert to the following hazards:

Flying debris, which can be dangerous for anyone without shelter

Potential damage to mobile homes, roofs, windows, vehicles, and trees

Authorities urge everyone in the path of this storm to seek shelter immediately and monitor local alerts for updates.