Watch CBS News
Local News

Toddler killed in shooting at Sandy Springs apartment complex, police say

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Dan Raby

/ CBS Atlanta

Add CBS News on Google

A 2-year-old has died after a shooting in a Sandy Springs apartment on Wednesday afternoon, police say.

Officials with the Sandy Springs Police Department say the shooting happened at the Carlyle of Sandy Springs apartments on the 2600 block of Sandalwood Drive around 2 p.m. According to officials, a 2-year-old had been shot.

When officers and medics got to the scene, they attempted to revive the toddler, but it was unsuccessful. The child was pronounced dead on the scene.

Details about what led up to the shooting remain limited, and officials have not shared the identity of the child.

Authorities have not said if they have anyone detained in connection with the shooting, but did say that there is "no known threat to the community."

The investigation remains ongoing.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue