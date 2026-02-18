Toddler killed in shooting at Sandy Springs apartment complex, police say

A 2-year-old has died after a shooting in a Sandy Springs apartment on Wednesday afternoon, police say.

Officials with the Sandy Springs Police Department say the shooting happened at the Carlyle of Sandy Springs apartments on the 2600 block of Sandalwood Drive around 2 p.m. According to officials, a 2-year-old had been shot.

When officers and medics got to the scene, they attempted to revive the toddler, but it was unsuccessful. The child was pronounced dead on the scene.

Details about what led up to the shooting remain limited, and officials have not shared the identity of the child.

Authorities have not said if they have anyone detained in connection with the shooting, but did say that there is "no known threat to the community."

The investigation remains ongoing.