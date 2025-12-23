Three Georgia inmates who escaped DeKalb County Jail back in custody, officials say

All three inmates who escaped from the DeKalb County Jail earlier this week are now back in custody, sheriff's officials confirmed Tuesday.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said the three men were captured following a coordinated search involving the sheriff's fugitive unit, uniform patrol officers, and other law enforcement agencies. Officials said more details about how and where the arrests happened will be released during a news conference scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday at the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office headquarters.

The escape was discovered Monday morning during a routine security check at the jail, when deputies realized the inmates were missing. Internal security teams immediately launched a search and alerted surrounding law enforcement agencies to help track them down.

"We take this breach very seriously and are working diligently to ensure these individuals are safely returned to custody as quickly as possible," Sheriff Melody Maddox said earlier during the search.

The three inmates were facing serious charges.

From left to right: Stevenson Charles (24), Naod Yohannes (31) and Yusuf Minor (31). DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

Stevenson Charles, 24, was being held on charges of murder and armed robbery. Yusuf Minor, 31, was charged with two counts of armed robbery and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Naod Yohannes, 25, was charged with simple assault, arson, and unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution.

The U.S. Marshals Service assisted in the search, particularly for Charles, who authorities described as a violent fugitive. According to the Marshals Service, Charles is serving a life sentence. He has a lengthy criminal history that includes murder, aggravated assault, weapons violations, kidnapping, carjacking, armed robbery, and other offenses.

Federal officials said Charles is considered extremely dangerous and warned the public not to approach him during the search. He was believed to have close ties to the Atlanta and Miami metro areas.

Authorities said Charles, Minor, and Yohannes were suspected of escaping late Dec. 21 or early Dec. 22 from the jail in Decatur.

Sheriff's officials said the investigation into how the escape happened remains ongoing.