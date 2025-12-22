Watch CBS News
Deputies searching for 3 "armed and dangerous" inmates on the run after escaping the DeKalb County Jail

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
Deputies are searching for three inmates who escaped from the DeKalb County Jail on Monday morning.

Authorities say the three fugitives should be considered armed and dangerous.

According to investigators, security teams discovered the three men were missing during a routine check. The sheriff's office is working closely with other local law enforcement agencies to try to locate the inmates.

"We take this breach very seriously and are working diligently to ensure these individuals are safely returned to custody as quickly as possible," Sheriff Melody M. Maddox said in a release.

dekalb-co-escaped-inmates.jpg
Police say the three escaped DeKalb County inmates should be considered armed and dangerous. DeKalb County Sheriff's Office

The three men have been identified as:

  • Stevenson Charles, 24, is charged with murder and armed robbery.
  • Yusuf Minor, 31, is charged with two counts of armed robbery and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
  • Naod Yohannes, 25, is charged with simple assault, arson and unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution.

The agency had not released any details about how the three were able to escape custody.

If you have any information about where Charles, Minor, and Yohannes could be, call the Sheriff's Office Fugitive Tip Line at (404) 298-8200. Officials say residents should "exercise extreme caution and should not approach them."

