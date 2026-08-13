Braves trade additions Tyler Mahle, Lane Thomas lead 6-3 victory over Mets

Tyler Mahle pitched six strong innings and fellow trade deadline acquisition Lane Thomas homered in the Atlanta Braves' 6-3 victory over the New York Mets on Wednesday night.

Mike Yastrzemski and Austin Riley hit back-to-back homers during a three-run seventh for the Braves, who are 60-25 when hitting at least one home run. Riley was 3 for 4 with two runs and Ronald Acuña Jr. had two hits, an RBI and two runs. Drake Baldwin had three singles and an RBI.

Mahle (4-9) picked up his first win in his second start after coming from San Francisco. He gave up one run on four hits in six innings with seven strikeouts. His lone blemish came on a home run from Luis Torrens. In two appearances with the Braves, he has given up one run in 12 innings.

Mets rookie Zac Thornton (3-3) gave up three runs in six innings in his eighth career start.

Thomas' home run was his first since he was traded to Atlanta from Kansas City and it gave the Braves a 1-0 lead.

Mets center fielder Luis Robert Jr. homered in the seventh off Dylan Dodd to cut the Braves' lead to 3-2. Dylan Lee pitched a scoreless eighth and Raisel Iglesias gave up a solo home run to Bo Bichette in the ninth.

Mets rookie Carson Benge was 2 for 4 and extended his on-base streak to 16 games.

Mets: RHP Robert Stock (0-2, 10.13 ERA) was scheduled to start against Washington on Friday as the Mets start a six-game homestand.

Braves: LHP Chris Sale (12-7, 2.20) was set to oppose Arizona RHP Brandon Pfaadt (6-1, 3.36) in the opener of a three game series in Atlanta on Friday.

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