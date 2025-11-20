"This is my home": Decatur boxer Brian Norman Jr. trains for the biggest fight of his career

When Brian Norman Jr. is preparing for the biggest bout of his life, there's only one place he wants to be: the Granite City Boxing Gym in Ellenwood.

To him, it's not just a training facility; it's home.

"You see around me… they still working right now," Norman Jr. said from inside the gym, surrounded by sparring partners and the sounds of gloves hitting heavy bags. "This is my home. This the way I live."

Boxer Brian Norman Jr. practices inside his Ellenwood gym. CBS News Atlanta

A father's lessons — in and out of the ring

Boxing runs deep in the Norman family. Brian Norman Sr., a former boxer himself, introduced his son to the sport at just seven years old. Since then, he's been both trainer and protector — guiding his son through the sweet science in the ring and the grueling business behind it.

"We've been blackballed by Showtime. We had a lot of different situations go on," Norman Sr. said. "We had management issues. We got locked into some deals that we had to get out of. We went a whole year with no fights, trying to make something else shape."

The grind became a lifestyle. Norman Jr. fought nearly every month early in his career, a schedule he calls pure hustle.

"I'd fight, come back, train for a quick minute — three weeks later, I'm back out there again," he said. "But no matter what, pops always talked to me about being a man. And a man is about his business. He own his hustle."

Brian Norman Sr. sits down with CBS Atlanta to discuss his son's career. CBS News Atlanta

A champion who's truly worldwide

That hustle has paid off.

Norman Jr., now the WBO welterweight champion, defended his crown in June — and his victories have taken him far beyond Georgia.

"Started off in Mexico, fought in Vegas, New York… everywhere," he said. "My last fight was in Tokyo, Japan. Now this one is all the way in Saudi Arabia."

He wants fans to understand that his journey isn't limited by geography.

"I'm trying to show y'all the true definition of a world champion," he said. "Not just a city champion. Not up the street, down the block. No — I'm everywhere."

CBS News Atlanta

Eyes on Saturday: Norman vs. Haney

This Saturday, Norman Jr. will face two-time world champion Devin Haney — a high-stakes matchup that could define the next chapter of his career. The WBO welterweight title will be on the line once again.

Before he leaves for the fight, Norman had a message for the people who've supported him since his first days in the ring.

"I just want y'all to know — I love y'all, I appreciate y'all," he said. "It's been a very long journey, and shoot… the time is now. Y'all shall see real soon. November 22nd, the dream is over."