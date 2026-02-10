The Carter Center monitors U.S. elections, urging Georgians to trust the process

Since 1989, The Carter Center has observed elections in 40 countries around the world. But in 2020, for the first time, the global democracy watchdog added the United States to its list, starting its work right here in Georgia.

Paige Alexander, CEO of The Carter Center, explained to CBS News Atlanta that the decision came after witnessing long lines at polling sites in Fulton County.

"In 2020, I had a conversation with President Carter about the five-hour lines here in Fulton County. And I said it was going to be hard for us to observe in Venezuela and Cote d'Ivoire and Guyana if we weren't holding a mirror up to ourselves. And so in 2020 we started the process. We started it here in Georgia," Alexander said.

Unlike organizations that choose sides, Alexander says The Carter Center is focused on the integrity of elections. "For us, it is the integrity of the election, as long as the game is being played. And so when we look at the accessibility, the transparency, the credibility, then the chance to take it to a legal recourse, that's what we do everywhere."

Election security and transparency have become hot topics nationwide. According to the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University School of Law, the Department of Justice has requested nearly every state—including Georgia—to provide election-related records and data, such as voter registration lists, ballots, and access to voting equipment.

When asked what message she has for voters in Georgia, Alexander was unequivocal: "The Carter Center issued a report that this was a free, fair, and secure election in Georgia back in 2020, in 2022, in 2024. This has been proven. And so I think before people jump to conspiracy theories, which is what I think they are… We counted every ballot. Five million ballots were counted."

Alexander personally witnessed the process in counties across the state, including Fanning, DeKalb, and Fulton. "I saw how this is done," she said.

With Georgia expected to play another pivotal role in the 2026 midterm elections, Alexander encourages voters to remain hopeful and vigilant—urging them not to get caught up in misinformation. "Don't get caught up in the belief that everything has been stolen. It's an incredibly competitive election year and people need to make sure that they have the power to follow their own vote. And that is available here in Georgia. We're very fortunate."

Any Georgia voter can check their registration, polling location, and ballot status on the "My Voter Page" at the Georgia Secretary of State's website.