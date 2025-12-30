The Battery Atlanta prepares for family-friendly and late-night New Year's Eve celebrations

The countdown to 2026 is officially underway at The Battery Atlanta, where crews are putting the final touches on what organizers say will be one of the venue's biggest nights of the year.

Sound and lighting equipment lined the plaza on Tuesday as preparations continued for a full evening of celebrations designed to welcome both families and late-night partygoers.

"This time tomorrow, thousands of people will be here getting ready to ring in the New Year," said Lauren Abernethy with the Braves Development Company. "We're getting all the lighting and sound done for live music, loading in fireworks, and all the fun things people expect from a great New Year's Eve party."

This year's festivities include two separate celebrations. The night begins with Early Innings, a family-friendly event starting at 6 p.m., featuring children's entertainment, dance performances, and activities, culminating in an early countdown at 8 p.m.

Organizers say kids can expect streamers, inflatable baseballs, and appearances by children's performers as families celebrate before bedtime.

As the evening shifts toward midnight, restaurants across the Battery are preparing for a surge of diners. At C. Ellet's, chefs and bartenders spent the day prepping special menu items created just for the occasion.

"We're trying to make it a memorable experience for everyone dining with us," said general manager Mike Taylor. "We have specials like prime rib, Wagyu short rib, duck breast — items you won't normally see on our menu."

The late-night celebration begins at 9 p.m., featuring live music, expanded viewing areas throughout the Battery, a midnight countdown, and fireworks to close out the night.

From early sound checks to final firework preparations, organizers say the goal is to create a seamless experience for visitors ringing in the New Year.

Parking will be free in most Battery Atlanta decks from 6 p.m. Tuesday through noon on New Year's Day, including the Red, Green, Purple, Silver, Delta, and Truist decks. Parking will not be free in the Orange and Yellow decks.