Teen charged after pistol found in his backpack at Upson County high school, officials say

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
A 16-year-old student at Upson-Lee High School is facing charges after authorities say he brought a pistol to the school in his backpack on Monday morning.

Investigators say the Ruger .380-caliber pistol was found as the teen walked through the school's OpenGate detection system during student arrival.

The student, whose identity has not been released, was removed from school and taken to the Regional Youth Detention Center in Macon.

Investigators say the pistol had been reported as lost from the Atlanta Police jurisdiction. The student is charged with possession of a handgun while under the age of 18 and theft of lost or mislaid property.

Officials say the firearm was found in a student's bag during their arrival at Upson-Lee High School. Upson-Lee High School

In a release on Facebook, the Thomaston-Upson School System wrote that no students or staff were in danger at any time.

"The safety of our students and staff remains our highest priority," the statement read in part. "Thomaston-Upson Schools will continue to utilize and strengthen security measures, including systems funded through ESPLOST, to ensure a safe learning environment across our district."

The investigation is ongoing.

