Tariffs drive up coffee prices, Atlanta shops struggle to keep up

Atlanta coffee lovers are feeling the pinch as prices rise, and local small business owners say the increases are affecting their bottom line.

The rise comes after President Trump imposed a 50% tariff on Brazil, one of the world's largest coffee exporters. For local coffee stand owner Clint Perry, the jump in costs has made running his business more expensive.

"A significant increase in price on things like our coffee beans, our milks, even though we make our own syrups, so our sugars and extracts and everything has gone up," Perry said.

Perry owns Stellow Coffee in Chamblee, which serves everyday customers and caters corporate events. He says a five-pound bag of coffee beans has gone up $8 to $10, and his stand buys several bags each week.

"So far, we haven't had to pass on rising prices to our customers," Perry said. "Our service is kind of a premium experience. It's definitely included in that price for us. We would probably just take a hit from our bottom line. As 100% owner, it's out of my pocket."

Despite the rising costs, many customers say their morning cup of joe is non-negotiable.