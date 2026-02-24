Suwanee man turns childhood love of model trains into community

If you think model trains are just child's play, think again.

A Gwinnett County man has turned a lifelong fascination with locomotives into a global online community, connecting train enthusiasts from Georgia to Brazil through his weekly livestream, "Train Talk Tuesday."

Benjamin Laremont II, known online as Ben Wayne, is the creator behind All Trains Considered, a social media platform dedicated to the art, engineering and culture of model railroading.

"My fascination with trains probably began at the age of 3," Laremont said. "I was fascinated by the size and just the sheer power of trains. It just became an addiction."

What started as a personal passion evolved into something much bigger.

Laremont's early love of trains helped shape his career path into aerospace engineering. But outside of his professional life, he began sharing his hobby online, eventually launching "Train Talk Tuesday," a weekly Instagram livestream held at 8 p.m.

"When I first started, it was just me talking to myself about trains," Laremont said. "Then more people started joining in."

Now, about 30 to 40 callers regularly tune in from countries including Brazil, Canada, and France to discuss everything from starter sets to advanced model-building techniques.

"We're talking to people everywhere, you name it," he said. "I had no idea it would be this big."

CBS News Atlanta

Inside his Suwanee home, Laremont has built an expansive train room featuring detailed landscapes, bridges, and rail yards, all meticulously crafted by hand.

"Everything is made by hand. All the scenery," he said. "Of course, it took forever to build, but the result is pretty amazing."

His growing collection includes more than 200 freight cars and 80 engines. Among them is a classic steam engine known as the Hudson.

"A lot of people think model trains are for kids. No. This is serious," Laremont said.

The layout also includes nods to home, with miniature tributes to Stone Mountain and Gwinnett County.

"This is dedication to Stone Mountain," Laremont said while showcasing part of the display. "This is dedication to Gwinnett County, a taste of home."

For Laremont and his wife, Ayesha, the impact of the show extends far beyond the tracks.

"The people, the community that we have built, it's not just a show, it's a family," Ayesha Laremont said. "Some people have said the show has transformed their lives."

Laremont says younger viewers are increasingly tuning in, curious about how to get started in the hobby.

"We talk about starter sets," he said. "That allows them to get their feet wet to see if this is something they really want to do, and it almost always is."

For this Suwanee creator, model trains are more than a pastime. They're a bridge, connecting generations, countries and communities, one rail at a time.

Train Talk Tuesday streams weekly at 8 p.m. on Instagram.