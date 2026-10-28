Suspect in Midtown robbery accused of crashing stolen police car faces new charges in indictment

A man accused of stealing and crashing a police cruiser after a violent robbery in Midtown Atlanta is facing seven charges in a new indictment.

Investigators say Phelan Thorpe, 31 is accused of following a woman from the Midtown MARTA station on the afternoon of Oct. 3 to a crosswalk near the intersection of 10th Street and West Peachtree Street NW. There, he allegedly claimed he had a gun and demanded her purse and phone, which led to a struggle in which he punched the victim at least once.

A few days later, Atlanta police say they were sent to a home on the 2000 block of Thomasville Drive SE at around 5:17 p.m. after receiving reports of a wanted man who was possibly armed. While police were at the scene, officials say Thorpe stole a patrol vehicle parked outside the home and fled.

Atlanta police say the brutal attack and robbery happened in the middle of the day in Midtown. Atlanta Police Department

The Georgia State Patrol says Thorpe drove the stolen police vehicle to Clayton County. There, officials say he lost control on Interstate 675, crashing into a tanker truck and another commercial vehicle. While Thorpe tried to flee on foot, he was quickly taken into custody and transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

In an indictment filed on Oct. 12, a Fulton County grand jury charged Thorpe with four counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement, second-degree hijacking a motor vehicle, fleeing or attempting to elude police officers, and interference with government property.

According to the indictment, Thorpe threatened to shoot two police officers during Monday's incident before fleeing in the police vehicle.

Thorpe had already been charged with robbery, simple assault and battery, terroristic threats and acts, and more in connection with the investigation.

Jail records showed Thorpe had been arrested seven times in the past in Fulton County starting in 2009, when he was charged with theft by taking.