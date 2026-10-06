Midtown robbery suspect arrested after stealing police car, crashing on interstate, police say

A man wanted for a violent robbery in Midtown Atlanta is now in custody after officials say he stole a police car and crashed during a chase on a Georgia interstate.

The man, identified as 31-year-old Phelan Thorpe, is expected to appear in court on Tuesday on multiple charges.

Investigators say Thorpe is accused of following a woman from the Midtown MARTA station on Saturday afternoon to a crosswalk near the intersection of 10th Street and West Peachtree Street NW. There, he allegedly claimed he had a gun and demanded her purse and phone, which led to a struggle in which he punched the victim at least once.

Atlanta police say the brutal attack and robbery happened in the middle of the day in Midtown. Atlanta Police Department

On Monday, Atlanta police say they were sent to a home on the 2000 block of Thomasville Drive SE at around 5:17 p.m. after receiving reports of a wanted man who was possibly armed. While police were at the scene, officials say Thorpe stole a patrol vehicle parked outside the home and fled.

The Georgia State Patrol says Thorpe drove the stolen police vehicle to Clayton County. There, officials say he lost control on Interstate 675, crashing into a tanker truck and another commercial vehicle. While Thorpe tried to flee on foot, he was quickly taken into custody and transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

The crashes shut down all southbound lanes of the interstate for around 25 minutes. No other citizens or officers were injured.

Thorpe is now charged with robbery, simple battery, second-degree criminal damage to property, second-degree hijacking of a motor vehicle, two counts of simple assault, two counts of terroristic threats and acts, felony theft by taking, entering automobile, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, and driving without a valid license.