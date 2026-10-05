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Police searching for suspect in brutal attack, robbery of woman at Midtown Atlanta crosswalk

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
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Dan Raby

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Investigators are asking the public for help identifying a man accused of attacking and robbing a woman in the middle of the day in Midtown Atlanta.

Authorities say the robbery happened near the intersection of 10th and West Peachtree Street NW shortly before 2 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers were called to Peachtree Street after getting a report of a robbery and found an injured vehicle. Paramedics took the woman to a local hospital for an evaluation.

Officials say the man followed the victim from the Midtown MARTA station to the intersection, then confronted her, claiming that he had a gun and demanding her purse and phone.

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Atlanta police say the brutal attack and robbery happened in the middle of the day in Midtown. Atlanta Police Department

When the man tried to grab the woman's purse, the pair got into a struggle, at which point the man punched the woman at least once, police say. The man then grabbed the victim's phone and purse and fled northbound on West Peachtree Street.

Investigators described the suspect as a bearded man in his early 30s who is around 6 feet tall and has a medium build. He was wearing a blue and white hooded sweater, black pants, and grey shoes.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the robbery to call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477 or submit a tip anonymously at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.

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