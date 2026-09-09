Suspect in I-285 road rage shooting that killed 26-year-old arrested, DeKalb County police say

A suspect in a deadly road rage shooting on Interstate 285 is now in custody, DeKalb County police say.

Authorities say the shooting happened on the night of July 23 on the interstate near Buford Highway.

Arriving at the scene, officers say they found a driver, identified as 26-year-old Tyler Sieber, shot at least once. Sieber died at the scene.

Investigators believe the incident began when a vehicle hit Sieber's vehicle on the interstate. Sieber is then believed to have followed the other vehicle toward the exit to Buford Highway and rear-ended it.

"Both drivers got out, and the suspect shot Sieber before driving away," the DeKalb County Police Department wrote in a statement.

On Wednesday, authorities say the suspect, 45-year-old Raul Antonio Escobar-Paz, was arrested by DeKalb County deputies and U.S. Marshals.

Jail records show that Escobar-Paz is charged with malice murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, hit and run, tampering with evidence, and more.

He remains in custody at the DeKalb County Jail without bond.