Road rage incident ends in deadly shooting on I-285 near Spaghetti Junction, police say

DeKalb County police are searching for a gunman whom they say killed a man during a road rage shooting on Interstate 285.

Authorities say the shooting happened around 10:28 p.m. Wednesday on the interstate near Buford Highway.

Arriving at the scene, officers say they found a driver, identified as 26-year-old Tyler Sieber, shot at least once. Sieber died at the scene.

Investigators believe the incident began when a vehicle hit Sieber's vehicle on the interstate. Sieber is then believed to have followed the other vehicle toward the exit to Buford Highway and rear-ended it.

"Both drivers got out, and the suspect shot Sieber before driving away," the DeKalb County Police Department wrote in a statement.

Officials have not identified the other driver or the make of their vehicle.

The investigation remains ongoing. Officials are asking anyone with information on the case to send an anonymous tip by using the free DeKalb County PD app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the tip.