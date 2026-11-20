A suspect has been arrested after multiple fires along Memorial Drive in DeKalb County damaged fences and a shed and threatened nearby homes and businesses, fire officials said Friday.

Firefighters initially responded to a reported woods fire near 5148 Memorial Drive, according to a Friday news release from DeKalb County Fire Rescue. Crews found several fires burning across a large area and called for additional help.

As firefighters worked to contain the flames, they discovered more fires near businesses and residential neighborhoods. Officials reported fires at several locations along Memorial Drive, near Memorial College Avenue and North Indian Creek Drive, and around Thunderbird Trail.

Several residential privacy fences and a small shed were damaged, including property near Doyal Mills Court. Firefighters kept the flames from spreading to homes or commercial buildings, officials said.

DeKalb County police took a suspect into custody. The suspect faces four counts of arson of wildlands, one count of second-degree arson and one count of second-degree criminal damage to property.

Authorities said the same person was arrested in the area on April 27 for a similar offense.

The investigation is ongoing.