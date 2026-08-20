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Suspect arrested in Savannah for deadly shooting at Gwinnett County home, police say

By
Dan Raby
Senior Digital Producer, CBS News Atlanta
Dan Raby, the senior digital producer for CBS News Atlanta, has been covering everything happening around Georgia for more than a decade.
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Dan Raby

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A suspect is in custody for the shooting of a man found dead in a home on Lawrenceville Highway, Gwinnett County police say.

Officials say 28-year-old Loren Tademy was taken into custody by deputies in Savannah a day after Monday's shooting.

According to police, officers arrived at the home on the 6100 block of Lawrenceville Highway around 4:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a man who had been found shot to death. The victim was later identified as 29-year-old Ty'shawn Frank.

Investigators believe that Tademy fled the scene in a vehicle that belonged to the owner of the home where the shooting took place. While the motive for the shooting remains unknown, officials say it may have involved narcotics.

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The deadly shooting took place at a home on Lawrenceville Highway on Monday, police said. CBS News Atlanta

Tademy remains in custody at the Chatham County Jail without bond. He's been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and theft by taking.

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