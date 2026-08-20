Suspect arrested in Savannah for deadly shooting at Gwinnett County home, police say

A suspect is in custody for the shooting of a man found dead in a home on Lawrenceville Highway, Gwinnett County police say.

Officials say 28-year-old Loren Tademy was taken into custody by deputies in Savannah a day after Monday's shooting.

According to police, officers arrived at the home on the 6100 block of Lawrenceville Highway around 4:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a man who had been found shot to death. The victim was later identified as 29-year-old Ty'shawn Frank.

Investigators believe that Tademy fled the scene in a vehicle that belonged to the owner of the home where the shooting took place. While the motive for the shooting remains unknown, officials say it may have involved narcotics.

The deadly shooting took place at a home on Lawrenceville Highway on Monday, police said. CBS News Atlanta

Tademy remains in custody at the Chatham County Jail without bond. He's been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and theft by taking.