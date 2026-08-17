Man found shot to death inside Tucker home, Gwinnett County police say

Gwinnett County police are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death inside a Tucker home Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to a residence at 6195 Lawrenceville Highway around 4:30 p.m. after an adult man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound was found inside, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Detectives remained at the scene Monday evening working to determine what led to the shooting. Investigators were speaking with witnesses and reviewing security and surveillance video from the surrounding area.

Police said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and that there does not appear to be an ongoing threat to the public. A possible motive has not been determined.

Authorities have not released the victim's identity or announced any arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gwinnett County police detectives at 770-513-5300. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

This is a developing story. Check back with CBS News Atlanta for updates.