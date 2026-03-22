Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of two teens in South Fulton, authorities say

South Fulton, Ga. — Authorities have arrested a suspect in the fatal double shooting that left two teenagers dead last Tuesday evening, according to city officials.

District 4 Councilmember Jaceey Sebastian and Mayor Carmalitha Gumbs both issued statements commending the South Fulton Police Department's swift response and expressing condolences to the families of the victims.

"It was gun violence and a tragedy that no community should have to endure," said Councilmember Sebastian. "Now that law enforcement has worked diligently in identifying and capturing a suspect, I have full confidence that the criminal justice system will provide justice for the victims' families."

Mayor Gumbs praised the police for their professionalism and reassured residents that South Fulton remains committed to public safety. "While no arrest can undo the pain caused by this tragedy, we are encouraged that the criminal justice process can now go forward," she said.

Both officials emphasized the need for unity and continued vigilance, promising to support efforts that prevent further violence in the community.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact South Fulton Police.