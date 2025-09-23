Surveillance video shows deadly shooting during Decatur home invasion, police say

New surveillance footage from a doorbell camera shows the moment an attempted home invasion turned deadly in Decatur.

The DeKalb County Police Department is asking the public's help in identifying three suspects seen firing at 36-year-old Anna Scott.

Just after 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 20, officers were dispatched to Scott's home on the 3700 block of Citation Drive.

When they arrived, Scott was suffering from a gunshot wound. Police also found her Jeep, inches from her front porch, riddled with bullet holes. Authorities transported Scott to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

A photo of one of the suspects DeKalb County police say shot and killed a woman who caught them trying to break into her home. Courtesy of the DeKalb County Police Department

Detectives are urging anyone with information about the suspects or the incident to contact the department.