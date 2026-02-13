Watch CBS News
Murder suspects who escaped from southwest Georgia jail back in custody after days-long manhunt

Dan Raby
Christopher Harris
Two inmates who have been on the run for days after escaping from the Sumter County Jail are back in custody, officials say.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office announced in a Facebook post on Thursday night that 20-year-old Rickey Martin and 21-year-old Kentravious Holmes were found at a home on Montgomery Street in Americus, Georgia.

Officials say a third person was also detained at the scene. Their identity has not been released.

According to authorities, Martin and Holmes fled custody around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday. Officials have not shared details on how the inmates were able to escape the jail.

martin-and-holmes.jpg
Rickey Martin and Kentravious Holmes were both being held on multiple felonies, including murder. Sumter County Sheriff's Office

Both men were being held on multiple felony charges, including murder, aggravated assault, and aggravated battery.

Investigators say Martin had been booked into the Sumter County Jail after being charged by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. His charges stem from a violent incident in Americus in which a 19-year-old victim, later identified as Jotavis Roshon Leverette, died from his injuries at a hospital. That investigation remains active.

Holmes was arrested earlier this month by the Americus Police Department in connection with the fatal shooting of Amon Kevone Harvey, 21, at a home on Glory Court. Police said Holmes was taken into custody without incident and transferred to the Sumter County Jail, where he was being held when the escape occurred.

The investigation into the escape remains ongoing.

