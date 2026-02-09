Two inmates charged with murder escape from southwest Georgia jail

Two inmates facing serious violent crime charges escaped from the Sumter County Jail late Sunday, prompting an urgent manhunt and warnings from law enforcement across southwest Georgia.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, the escape happened around 9:30 p.m. when Rickey Martin, 20, and Kentravious Holmes, 21, fled custody under circumstances that remain under investigation. Authorities did not immediately release details on how the inmates were able to get out of the jail.

Both men were being held on multiple felony charges, including murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

Martin is described as a Black male, about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing roughly 120 pounds, with untwisted dreadlocks. Holmes is described as a Black male, about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing approximately 155 pounds. He has untwisted dreadlocks and several distinctive tattoos on his face and neck, including a dollar sign, a broken heart and the words "Baby Kay" above his right eye.

Photo courtesy of Sumter County Sheriff's Office

Investigators say Martin had been booked into the Sumter County Jail after being charged by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation with felony murder, aggravated assault and aggravated battery. Those charges stem from a violent incident in Americus in which a 19-year-old victim, later identified as Jotavis Roshon Leverette, died from his injuries at a hospital. That investigation remains active.

Holmes was arrested earlier this month by the Americus Police Department in connection with the fatal shooting of Amon Kevone Harvey, 21, at a home on Glory Court. Police said Holmes was taken into custody without incident and transferred to the Sumter County Jail, where he was being held when the escape occurred.

The sheriff's office says multiple agencies are now involved in the search and is urging the public not to approach either man.

"If you see either of these individuals or have information about their whereabouts, call 911 immediately or contact the Sumter County Sheriff's Office," officials said.

Authorities emphasized that both escapees should be considered dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 229-924-4094.