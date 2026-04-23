Stone Mountain officials considering ordinance restricting "urban camping" in public spaces

A proposed ordinance in Stone Mountain could change how long people can stay on public property and is raising questions about how it could impact people who are unhoused.

The proposed ordinance would define what constitutes camping and set limits on how public property can be used. One provision would prohibit someone from remaining in one place on city property for more than 60 minutes without authorization.

The proposal also outlines enforcement, starting with warnings before potential fines or jail time.

Advocates who work with people who are unhoused said the issue is growing as more people face housing instability.

"The challenge is that obviously with the economy, being where it is, you're seeing a lot more people facing housing instability, and when that happens, you see people that traditionally aren't unhoused become unhoused," said Terry Tucker with Frontline Response, which serves DeKalb County.

Tucker said some of these ordinances are not necessarily meant to punish people, but to address how public spaces are used.

He said organizations like Frontline Response are working to provide alternatives, including shelter, food, and access to services.

The discussion in Stone Mountain comes as broader legal and policy shifts are happening. Recent legal changes have given cities more authority and, in some cases, more pressure to enforce laws related to camping in public spaces.

A separate Georgia bill is now on Gov. Brian Kemp's desk, which could take things a step further by allowing property owners to sue local governments over how those laws are enforced.

The ordinance in Stone Mountain has only had its first reading. It would need to return to the city council for a second reading and a possible vote before it could take effect.