Stone Mountain golf tournament brings community together, expands access to the game

A golf tournament in Stone Mountain is doing more than bringing players together for a day on the course.

Organizers said the inaugural event was designed to make golf feel more accessible while also building stronger ties within the community.

Derrick Butts, founder of True Finesse Golf, said the goal is to introduce more people to a sport that has not always felt within reach.

"A lot of people are not involved in golf because they just don't know the realm of it," Butts said.

Butts said golf can offer more than competition.

"You come out here, and you talk, you meet associates, and you build relationships," he said.

Dozens of golfers from across metro Atlanta took part in the tournament, which organizers said was focused on creating access and showing what the game can offer beyond just playing. Longtime golfer Tim Bronkema said that is what keeps him coming back.

"Golf brings people together, get out in the air, have some fun," Bronkema said.

Organizers said 15% of the proceeds from the tournament will go to the Free Foundation, which helps support homeless families in Atlanta. They said they hope this is just the beginning, with plans to continue using golf as a way to bring more people into the game and strengthen community connections.