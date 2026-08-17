Stockbridge mayor takes fight with City Council to court as delegation seeks GBI investigation

The dispute between some Stockbridge City Council members and Mayor Jayden Williams heads to court Monday, days after the city's legislative delegation asked Gov. Brian Kemp to request a GBI investigation into allegations involving the mayor.

A hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m. in Henry County Superior Court as Williams seeks to regain administrative privileges temporarily revoked by the Stockbridge City Council. His lawsuit argues that the council and other city officials lacked the authority to impose the restrictions.

Williams is seeking a temporary restraining order and an interlocutory injunction. Ahead of the hearing, his attorney asked the city to produce certified copies of the Stockbridge charter, its amendments and other rules governing the removal of elected officials. The filing says the records are relevant to the legal and constitutional questions raised in the case.

The available court records do not show that a judge has ruled on Williams' request.

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Stockbridge delegation requests GBI investigation

In an Aug. 13 letter, the Stockbridge legislative delegation asked Kemp to request a GBI investigation into allegations involving the unauthorized use of city purchasing cards, gasoline purchases made with municipal money and conduct involving minors.

The letter describes the claims as allegations of potentially criminal conduct. It does not establish that Williams committed a crime. Williams has denied wrongdoing and said he wants a fair, open and transparent process.

The delegation said it was concerned that the City Council's possible use of a charter provision allowing the removal of elected officials could deepen public distrust and hinder the prosecution of any criminal conduct that may have occurred.

The available records do not indicate whether Kemp has acted on the delegation's request or whether the GBI has opened an investigation.

The City Council previously voted unanimously to temporarily restrict Williams' access to city purchasing and fuel cards, city vehicles and certain nonpublic facilities while an independent investigator reviews allegations against him. City officials said the measures were administrative and did not constitute a finding of misconduct.

The council has accused Williams of misusing city money and sexual misconduct.

A separate public hearing is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 22. The City Council says evidence from its independent investigation will be presented publicly.

Williams was 22 when elected, making him the youngest mayor in Stockbridge history.