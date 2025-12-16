State Farm Arena ranks among top live entertainment venues worldwide, Billboard says

State Farm Arena is once again being recognized as one of the world's premier destinations for live entertainment.

According to Billboard's The Year in Touring 2025 Report, the downtown Atlanta venue ranked fifth in the United States and seventh worldwide among large-capacity arenas, excluding stadiums. The ranking places State Farm Arena among the most active and successful live entertainment venues on the planet.

Only Madison Square Garden hosted more total events among NBA arenas during the reporting period. It also marks the third consecutive year State Farm Arena has landed in Billboard's global Top 10.

"It is an incredible accomplishment for us to be recognized among the best in Billboard's end-of-year rankings," said Trey Feazell, executive vice president of arena programming at State Farm Arena. "Through long hours, creative thinking, strong partnerships with artists, managers, agents and promoters, and an unwavering focus on delivering unforgettable experiences, we are proud to make our arena a global destination."

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 04: A general view of the court prior to the game between the Utah Jazz and Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on February 4, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Todd Kirkland / Getty Images

Packed calendar of major events

Billboard says that State Farm Arena hosted 94 ticketed non-Hawks events, showcasing a wide range of concerts, comedy performances and sporting events.

Since November of last year, the arena has hosted multiple sold-out nights for major artists including Paul McCartney, Dua Lipa, Pearl Jam and Usher, along with comedians Nate Bargatze and Katt Williams.

Other performers and events included Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, Rauw Alejandro, Shakira and Tate McRae, as well as UFC Fight Night, WWE pay-per-view events, college basketball games and a sold-out WNBA game.

Shakira performs on the Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour on Monday, June 2, 2025, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP) Paul R. Giunta

A global destination for entertainment

Billboard, which has covered the music and entertainment industry since 1894, publishes its year-end touring rankings annually, measuring ticket sales, event volume and overall venue performance.

State Farm Arena's continued presence near the top of those rankings underscores Atlanta's growing reputation as a major hub for global tours and large-scale live entertainment.

The arena is the home of the Atlanta Hawks and regularly hosts some of the biggest tours and events to stop in the Southeast.