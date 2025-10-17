State Farm Arena cancels NBA YoungBoy's Saturday performance in Atlanta

After performing the first of two sold-out shows at State Farm Arena, rapper NBA YoungBoy's second concert in Atlanta has been abruptly canceled.

Officials at State Farm Arena announced Thursday that the show, originally scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 18, will no longer take place.

"If you purchased through Ticketmaster, refunds will be issued automatically," the statement read. "If you purchased from a third-party reseller, please reach out to your point of purchase."

In September, the United Center in Chicago stunned fans by making a similar decision to cancel his show at the arena.

YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, is a 25-year-old Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native and one of YouTube's most-streamed artists. The chart-topping rapper has released eight studio albums and dozens of mixtapes and remains one of hip-hop's most polarizing figures.

In 2024, YoungBoy was sentenced to federal prison on a firearm charge but was later pardoned by President Donald Trump.

During his first Atlanta show Wednesday, music executive Jerry Clark presented the rapper with proclamations from Georgia State Representative Inga Willis, Fulton County Probate Judge Kenya Johnson, and Fulton County Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr. The honors recognized his commitment to promoting peace and steering away from gun violence in his music.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 15: Jerry Clark presents NBA YoungBoy with proclamations from Georgia State Representative Inga Willis, Fulton County Probate Judge Kenya Johnson, and Fulton County Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr. during the MASA TOUR at State Farm Arena on October 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. The proclamations followed a statement by NBA YoungBoy that he intended to be a positive example for his youth audience by promoting peace rather than gun violence in his music. Julia Beverly / Getty Images

Following the concert, rumors circulated online that YoungBoy had received a key to the city of Atlanta. However, the city's Mayor's Office of Film, Entertainment, & Nightlife quickly denied that claim.

"While we respect all individuals and agencies who choose to recognize cultural or community impact, the City of Atlanta and the Mayor's Office of Film, Entertainment, and Nightlife were not involved in this presentation," the office said in a statement. "This recognition was made by representatives of Fulton County and the State of Georgia."

The office added that the city has not issued a "key to the city" in "a very, very long time" and does not currently give out that commendation.

There are still about a dozen tour dates left in the "Make America Slime Again" Tour, including two back-to-back shows in New Orleans on Oct. 19 and 20, stops in Charlotte, Houston, Dallas, Las Vegas, and Portland. The tour is set to wrap up Nov. 12 at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.