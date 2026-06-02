Spirit Airlines shutdown expands in Atlanta as more than 600 employees face layoffs

The fallout from Spirit Airlines' shutdown is now hitting Georgia in a major way.

More than 600 Atlanta-based Spirit Airlines employees are set to lose their jobs as the airline's nationwide shutdown continues following months of financial turmoil and bankruptcy proceedings.

According to a WARN notice filed with Georgia labor officials, the layoffs impact more than 600 workers across metro Atlanta, including 511 flight attendants, 48 captains and 37 first officers. Additional affected employees include maintenance workers, operations staff, airport services personnel and management positions.

Empty Spirit Airlines kiosk are seen. CBS News

The move comes only weeks after Spirit abruptly ceased operations, leaving thousands of employees across the country scrambling for answers.

CBS Miami first reported on the emotional fallout after the shutdown, with former employees describing shock, uncertainty and frustration over how the closure unfolded.

"We lost a family, you know? And I think we're all just kind of feeling numb because we don't feel like this really happened," former Spirit flight attendant Rachel Bollinger told CBS News.

Another former employee, Sabrina Reinhardt, criticized the lack of communication from the airline following the shutdown.

"We just received a single email saying they shut down. We have no answers after that," Reinhardt said. "We don't know when we'll be getting paid, how we'll be getting paid, about our health insurance, our families — how we'll provide for anybody."

Spirit's final flight landed in Dallas in May, marking the end of operations for the low-cost carrier after the company filed for bankruptcy twice within the last two years.

Company leadership previously said there "was no alternative" to shutting down operations, citing severe financial pressures and rising operational costs.

Industry analysts have also pointed to soaring jet fuel prices, which have climbed sharply since the start of the conflict involving Iran, adding further strain to airlines already operating on thin profit margins.

Spirit previously told CBS News that the "majority" of customers who booked flights using credit or debit cards had been refunded, while a smaller percentage of refunds were still being processed at the time of the shutdown announcement.

The WARN filing states the layoffs affect dozens of positions tied to flight operations, airport services, maintenance and logistics in Atlanta.