Spelman's new era begins with a selective freshman class and new president

Hundreds of students are making Spelman College their new home as the incoming freshman class moves onto campus Wednesday.

More than 600 students are expected to move into campus residence halls. Some incoming freshmen, including honors students, moved in earlier this week.

CBS News Atlanta

McKenzy Wilson, an incoming freshman from Atlanta, recently made the Spelman Jaguarettes dance team. She said she is excited to begin college.

"I chose Spelman for so many reasons: the sisterhood, the networking opportunities and just the environment as a whole," Wilson said. "I remember the first time I stepped on this campus. I knew it was meant for me, and there was nowhere else I wanted to go."

CBS News Atlanta

The school year also marks the first semester for Dr. Ayanna Howard, Spelman's 12th president.

"I'm actually interested and excited about the students coming and being a freshman with them," Howard said. "There's nothing like having a class where they're learning Spelman, and I'm learning Spelman with them."

Howard said more than 13,000 students applied to join this year's freshman class, but only about 600 were accepted.

Classes begin Wednesday, Aug. 19.