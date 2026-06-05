Spelman College names AI pioneer and former NASA engineer Ayanna Howard as its next president

Spelman College has selected a nationally recognized AI pioneer, entrepreneur and former NASA engineer to become its next president.

The Spelman College Board of Trustees announced Friday that Ayanna Howard will serve as the college's 12th president, succeeding interim President Rosalind Brewer. Howard is scheduled to assume the role Aug. 1.

Howard currently serves as dean of the College of Engineering at The Ohio State University and is widely known for her work in robotics, artificial intelligence and human-centered technology. Her career includes leadership positions in higher education, entrepreneurship and government, including service at NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Georgia Institute of Technology.

"Dr. Howard is the visionary leader Spelman needs at this pivotal moment in our history," said Lovette Russell, chair of the Spelman College Board of Trustees. Russell said Howard's experience and commitment to leadership development will help advance the college's mission of preparing Black women to lead and drive change.

Howard said she is honored to join the nation's top-ranked HBCU and help prepare students for a rapidly changing world.

"Students choose Spelman because they want to make a difference in the world, and as the world changes, we must equip them to thrive," Howard said in a statement.

Ayanna Howard Photo courtesy of Spelman College

The appointment follows a national search that included input from trustees, faculty, staff, students, alumnae and other stakeholders.

Howard is the co-founder of Zyrobotics, a company that develops educational and therapeutic technologies for children with special needs, and the co-founder of Black in Robotics, an organization focused on expanding representation in the robotics field. She has also been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Top 50 Women in Tech.

The leadership announcement comes as Spelman College continues a period of national recognition. The college has been ranked the nation's No. 1 HBCU by U.S. News & World Report for 19 consecutive years and is one of the country's leading producers of Black women who earn doctoral degrees in STEM fields.

Brewer, who has served as interim president for the past 18 months, said she is confident Howard will build on the college's momentum and help lead Spelman into its next chapter.