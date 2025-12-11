Spalding County Deputy dies after medical emergency leads to crash, officials say

A Spalding County deputy has died after suffering a medical emergency that led to a crash Tuesday evening, according to the Spalding County Sheriff's Office.

Deputy Joe Crumpton, 62, was driving when he experienced what witnesses described as a medical event before his vehicle left the roadway and crashed, the agency said in a media release Wednesday.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Office notified Spalding County around 5:15 p.m. that Crumpton had been involved in a motor vehicle accident and was being rushed to Fayette Piedmont Hospital in cardiac arrest. Emergency responders pulled Crumpton from his vehicle, performed CPR, and used a defibrillator in an effort to revive him.

Despite more than an hour of life-saving attempts, Deputy Crumpton was pronounced dead at the hospital. His body was transported to the GBI Crime Lab to determine the exact cause of his death.

Deputy Joe Crumpton, 62. Spalding Co. Sheriff's Office

Sheriff: Crash was not a pursuit; appears to stem from medical emergency

Sheriff Darrell Dix said interviews with witnesses and deputies at the scene confirm that Crumpton appeared to suffer a medical episode before his vehicle struck another car and left the roadway. There were no reported injuries in the second vehicle, and officials emphasized that no police pursuit was involved.

A veteran officer and devoted family man

Crumpton had served with the Spalding County Sheriff's Office since May 2023 and was assigned to the Detention Division as a Transport Officer. He and his wife, Rose, are both U.S. Army veterans. The couple share seven adult children.

Sheriff Dix praised the first responders, hospital staff, and surrounding agencies who worked to save him.

"Thank you to Sheriff Barry Babb and the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, Georgia State Patrol, Fayette County Fire-Rescue, and Fayette Piedmont emergency room doctors, nurses, and staff who made an incredible effort," Dix said.

The sheriff's office expressed gratitude for the community's prayers and support for Crumpton's family.

Funeral arrangements forthcoming

The Sheriff's Office says funeral service details will be released as soon as they are finalized.