Southwest flight diverted to Atlanta after security scare, passenger removed: "Heads down, hands up"

Passengers on board a Southwest Airlines flight were told to "keep your heads down and hands up" as the plane made an unexpected landing at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Friday night following a reported security threat.

Southwest Airlines Flight 2094 was traveling from Nashville to Fort Lauderdale when the crew diverted the plane to Atlanta shortly before 9:10 p.m. due to what the airline described as a "possible security matter."

The aircraft landed safely at 9:06 p.m., according to Southwest. Once on the ground, Atlanta police officers and federal agents boarded the plane and removed a passenger believed to be connected to the incident.

The Atlanta Police Department said it assisted federal partners responding to the situation at the airport. Investigators later determined there was no credible threat, and authorities say no charges will be filed.

Social media video circulating online shows the tense moments inside the cabin as passengers were instructed to keep their heads down during the unexpected landing.

Southwest Airlines said its flight crew followed safety procedures during the incident.

"Southwest Airlines Flight 2094 landed safely at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Friday evening after diverting to respond to a possible security matter," a spokesperson said. "Nothing is more important to Southwest than the safety of its customers and employees."

Officials have not said what the passenger allegedly did or said to trigger the security response, and investigators have not confirmed whether any suspicious items were found on board.

After authorities completed their investigation, customers were re-accommodated on another aircraft and the flight continued to its final destination in Fort Lauderdale.